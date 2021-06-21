Maine Lawmakers OK Tribal Gaming Rights In Surprise Move

Law360 (June 21, 2021, 5:02 PM EDT) -- The Wabenaki Tribes achieved a first win in their campaign to loosen restrictions on tribal sovereignty in Maine by overhauling the state's Indian Claims Settlement Act, as the legislature broke with past resistance and voted last week to approve tribal gaming rights. The bill, approved by the House and Senate on Thursday, would amend the Maine Indian Claims Settlement Act to make state gaming laws consistent with the federal Indian Gaming Regulatory Act of 1988 — almost three decades after the Passamaquoddy Tribe tried and failed to claim federally recognized rights through the courts. "I don't think anyone expected that something...

