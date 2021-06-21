Albertsons Faces TCPA Class Claims Over Texts

Law360 (June 21, 2021, 6:45 PM EDT) -- Grocery giant Albertsons Cos. has been hit with a proposed class action in California federal court for allegedly blasting noncustomers with unwanted robotexts in violation of the Telephone Consumer Protection Act. In a Friday complaint, California resident Dave Vaccaro said he's never shopped at an Albertsons store and could never have provided his cell phone number or given express consent to receive marketing materials — yet the company sent him an automated text last year that resulted in cell phone charges. Vaccaro accused the grocery giant of negligent and willful violations of the TCPA, and asked for damages and injunctive relief...

