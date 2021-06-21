Nissan Can't Put Brakes On Ex-VP's Benefits Suit

Law360 (June 21, 2021, 7:28 PM EDT) -- A Tennessee federal court gave a former Nissan vice president the green light to sue the car manufacturer and its retirement plan for denying him a six-figure benefits payout, rejecting Nissan's argument that the case should be tossed because the ex-exec never filed a written claim. The court's ruling on Friday said that Nissan could not evade former executive Brain Delauter's Employee Retirement Income Security Act claims, analyzing the Nissan Supplemental Executive Retirement Plan II's ambiguities to find that the company's argument that Delauter never submitted a written claim requesting benefits wasn't enough to warrant a dismissal. "[Nissan] will simply need...

