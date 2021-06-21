5th Circ. Tosses Huawei's Challenge Over FCC Subsidy Ban

Law360 (June 21, 2021, 4:35 PM EDT) -- The Fifth Circuit has dismissed Huawei Technologies Co.'s bid to block a Federal Communications Commission order prohibiting federal subsidies to U.S. telecom companies that buy equipment from the Chinese technology giant and others, ruling that the FCC appropriately determined it poses a threat to U.S. communications networks. A three-judge panel on Friday unanimously tossed Huawei's petition to review the FCC's November 2019 decision preventing Chinese tech companies considered a security threat from benefiting from the agency's Universal Service Fund — a multibillion-dollar subsidy fund used to improve access to and affordability of modern telecom services across rural and other hard-to-reach areas....

