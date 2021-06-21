Ga. High Court Says Insurance Malpractice Suit Filed On Time

Law360 (June 21, 2021, 2:35 PM EDT) -- The Georgia Supreme Court on Monday reinstated a legal malpractice claim against an Atlanta attorney accused of letting a client's uninsured motorist claim against State Farm lapse, saying the statute of limitations on the malpractice claim didn't begin to run until the time expired to file the uninsured motorist suit. The unanimous decision reverses a lower court's determination that the clock began to run on the first day Thomas Cuffie of The Cuffie Law Firm knew he could file a claim with State Farm for uninsured motorist coverage. The high court held that the client, JoEtta Armstrong, couldn't have brought a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS