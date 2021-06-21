Chemical Co. Slapped With Class Action Over Plant Explosion

Law360 (June 21, 2021, 4:38 PM EDT) -- Northern Illinois residents say in a proposed class action that a production plant explosion last week forced them to evacuate their homes and covered their properties with potentially toxic waste, and they want the plant owner to pay for remediation. The residents, led by residents Stephanie Mackey and Nick Migliore, filed suit on Friday in state court, claiming that chemical company Chemtool Inc. should be forced to pay for remediation at their homes and for other damages incurred following the June 14 explosion that forced as many as 150 homes to be evacuated. They said that the explosion caused a massive...

