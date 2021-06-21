Tenant Can't Sue Apartment Owner Under Ga. Gang Law

Law360 (June 21, 2021, 5:05 PM EDT) -- The Georgia Supreme Court on Monday said the owner and operator of an apartment complex can't be held liable for a tenant who was shot and paralyzed at the complex under a state racketeering law aimed at gang activity because individuals cannot seek damages under the statute. The unanimous decision reverses a Georgia Court of Appeals and a trial court's decision that allowed Manuel Hernandez to pursue a case against the owners and operators of the Terraces at Brookhaven apartment complex under the Georgia Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act. The law allows a district attorney or municipality to pursue damages, but doesn't specify that an individual may...

