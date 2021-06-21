Paramedic Drops Suit Against Astros For Foul Ball Injury

Law360 (June 21, 2021, 4:43 PM EDT) -- A paramedic who was seriously injured when a line-drive foul ball hit him in the face in October during the American League Championship Series in Houston has dropped his lawsuit against the Houston Astros seeking more than $1 million in damages. Brian Joseph Cariota and the Astros filed a joint motion to permanently dismiss his lawsuit against the Major League Baseball team Thursday, and Harris County District Judge Jeralynn Manor granted the order the same day, according to court records. Cariota didn't explain in the motion the reason for his dismissal, writing that "he no longer desires to prosecute his claims...

