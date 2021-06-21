Change To 'Negligence' Definition For NJ Benefits Thrown Out

Law360 (June 21, 2021, 3:29 PM EDT) -- The New Jersey Appellate Division on Monday tossed a regulatory change to what constitutes "willful negligence" barring certain public employees from receiving an accidental disability pension, finding in a published opinion the revision improperly lowered the standard for disqualifying workers. In considering an objection from the New Jersey Education Association, an appellate panel overturned that 2018 amendment by the board of trustees of the Public Employees' Retirement System, or PERS, and reinstated the prior definition, saying the new version does not reflect the state Legislature's intent and is at odds with the board's own reasoning. The rule fails to include the...

