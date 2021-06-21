Bouchard Transportation Floats Flexible Ch. 11 Plan Track

Law360 (June 21, 2021, 3:39 PM EDT) -- Bankrupt oil barge fleet owner Bouchard Transportation Co. filed Chapter 11 plan documents in Texas bankruptcy court, outlining a flexible path toward completing a sale of its assets or confirming a reorganization around its remaining fleet. In the filings made Friday, Bouchard said that it has made significant progress during its bankruptcy case to return its fleet of barges and tugboats to operability after it had lost required safety and maintenance certifications, and that an ongoing marketing process for the sale of some or all of its fleet presents an opportunity to complete a value-maximizing transaction. "In concert with the debtors' marketing...

