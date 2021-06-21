Congress Eyes Clampdown On 'Stingray' Phone Surveillance

Law360 (June 21, 2021, 5:59 PM EDT) -- Law enforcement agencies would be required to obtain a warrant in most cases to use cell site simulator devices, commonly known as "stingrays," to track people's mobile devices, under a newly introduced bill in the U.S. Senate. The bipartisan measure that Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., and Rep. Ted Lieu, D-Calif., are spearheading aims to reconcile "overlapping, confusing policies" at the federal, state and local levels toward authorities' use of devices that can intercept signals between cellphones and towers — an issue that has raised significant Fourth Amendment concerns. Along with lawmakers, the Federal Communications Commission's acting Chair Jessica Rosenworcel flagged the issue...

