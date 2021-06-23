Lordstown Shows How Projections Can Invite SPAC Litigation

Law360 (June 23, 2021, 11:33 AM EDT) -- The recent turmoil at Lordstown Motors Corp., a manufacturer of electric pickup trucks that went public via a special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, transaction in October 2020, signals a potential turning point in the materialization of SPAC litigation. Over the past year, commentators have predicted a variety of potential claims arising out of SPAC transactions, especially with regard to litigation alleging that sponsors of those transactions had outsize incentives to promote mergers that might ultimately disadvantage new shareholders in the resulting public company. But the recent developments with respect to Lordstown, following on the heels of a recent announcement by a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS