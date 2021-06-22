Investment Firm Settles Investors' Class Action For $15M

Law360 (June 22, 2021, 5:32 PM EDT) -- Collins Asset Group LLC has agreed to pay $15.75 million to settle claims from investors that it orchestrated a scheme bilking investors out of $24 million in retirement savings, in a deal approved Monday by a Georgia federal judge. The agreement, which U.S. District Judge Eleanor Ross called "an extraordinary result," will repay roughly 65% of the money Collins raised from investors as part of the alleged scam. Class members, which include those who lent money to shell companies affiliated with Collins, will get a pro rata share of what they lost, according to the settlement. The agreement ends two lawsuits involving...

