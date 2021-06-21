10th Circ. Axes Ex-Sprint Investor's Legal Malpractice Suit

Law360 (June 21, 2021, 7:25 PM EDT) -- The Tenth Circuit on Monday affirmed that a former Sprint shareholder can't challenge his former attorney's use of their privileged communications, because the investor waived his attorney-client privilege when he included those communications in public court documents. A three-judge panel declined to revive former Sprint shareholder Robert Hartleib's 2019 legal malpractice suit against Robert Weiser of the Weiser Law Firm PC. Hartleib's suit stems from multiple shareholder derivative actions regarding the unsuccessful merger of the former Sprint Nextel Corp. filed in Kansas state court in 2011. In 2009, Hartleib retained Weiser as co-counsel on the Sprint shareholder derivative action, according to...

