Bailey Brauer Adds Ex-Locke Lord Corporate Litigator

Law360 (June 24, 2021, 2:41 PM EDT) -- Bailey Brauer PLLC has added a corporate litigator previously with Locke Lord LLP as a partner in its Dallas office, the boutique firm has announced. Jason Marlin will concentrate his practice on representing companies in complex commercial disputes in areas such as shareholder derivative actions, financial services litigation and real estate disputes, according to the firm's announcement Monday. Marlin had spent his entire career at Locke Lord, representing energy companies facing matters such as lease disputes, royalty claims and working-interest owner disputes, according to the firm. He also has experience with personal injury cases and with counseling large companies, individual investors, developers...

