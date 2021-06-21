NJ Assembly Passes Immigration Detention Ban

Law360 (June 21, 2021, 6:42 PM EDT) -- The New Jersey General Assembly passed a bill on Monday that would ban U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement from detaining immigrants in the Garden State. The Assembly voted 46-24 in favor of A. 5207, legislation that prohibits state agencies and private jails from entering into new agreements with federal immigration authorities to hold individuals on civil immigration violations. The bill would also ban state entities from renewing or expanding already-existing detention deals. "It is time for the detainment of undocumented immigrants in our state to come to an end," said Assemblyman Gordon Johnson, D-Bergen, one of the bill's co-sponsors. "The fundamental...

