Judge Blasts 'Breathtaking' Atty Fee Bid In Roundup MDL

Law360 (June 21, 2021, 7:08 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Monday said a request by lead counsel in multidistrict litigation over Monsanto's weedkiller Roundup that a certain percentage of any consumer's recovery be held back for a common benefit fund, even if they weren't part of the MDL, was too "far-reaching." U.S. District Judge Vince Chhabria noted that while lead counsel are seeking to hold back a percentage of recoveries by plaintiffs over whether Roundup causes cancer, they also wish to tax state court plaintiffs' recoveries and those who settled with the Bayer AG subsidiary before even filing suit — a "breathtaking" request, the judge said. "The fact that counsel is even...

