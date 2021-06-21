11th Circ. Drops T.I. Lyrics, Sides With Rapper In Crypto Ruling

Law360 (June 21, 2021, 7:21 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit on Monday affirmed that an investor's proposed class action accusing rapper T.I. and his business partner of securities law violations over a cryptocurrency offering is untimely, refusing to accept the investor's argument that fraudulent concealment extended the statute of limitations. Weaving seven T.I. song references into their 21-page published opinion, a three-judge panel said a lower court got it right in finding that investor Kenneth Fedance's suit was raised too late against Clifford Joseph "T.I." Harris Jr. and entertainment executive Ryan Felton. Despite the investor's claims that fraudulent concealment "equitably tolled" the statute of limitations period, the panel...

