​​​​​​​High Court Wraps Up Moot 'Remain In Mexico' Suit

Law360 (June 21, 2021, 7:59 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court undid two lower court rulings that blocked a Trump-era asylum policy Monday, deeming an injunction on the Migrant Protection Protocols moot three weeks after President Joe Biden formally ended the program. The decision handed a nominal victory to the new administration, which stopped advocating for the policy after the inauguration. In 2020, under the previous administration, the government successfully appealed to the high court to stay a California district court's injunction on the protocols. MPP, often referred to as the "Remain in Mexico" policy, obligated about 68,000 asylum seekers to wait out their immigration proceedings south of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS