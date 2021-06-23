NY Media Co. Sues Tax Advisers For $900K Over Bad Service

Law360 (June 23, 2021, 2:48 PM EDT) -- A New York-based media and marketing company filed suit against its former tax advisers for more than $900,000 over a range of accounting failures and misrepresentations it claimed saddled the company with additional federal tax liabilities. In a complaint filed in New York Supreme Court on Monday, MiQ Digital USA Inc. said that Christopher Musso, Cohen Gottlieb CPA PC and firm employees Steve Rubenoff and Martin Cohen recklessly or negligently prepared and filed the company's 2013 and 2014 tax returns, resulting in additional liabilities. The group understated MiQ's net operating losses and deductions while overstating its income, the company said, adding that...

