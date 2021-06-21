High Court NCAA Ruling May Be Win For Athlete Labor Rights

Law360 (June 21, 2021, 9:09 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court struck a blow to the NCAA's restrictions on athlete compensation Monday in a highly anticipated antitrust ruling, and experts said a concurring opinion from Justice Brett Kavanaugh could lead to further expansions of athletes' rights, including under federal labor law. In a unanimous decision, the high court sided with a group of former college athletes and said the NCAA cannot limit education-related benefits that colleges and universities give to college athletes, such as computers, tutoring and internship stipends. The ruling upheld a May 2020 decision from the Ninth Circuit and found the Supreme Court's 1984 holding in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS