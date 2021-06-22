Ex-MiMedx CFO Claims Ignorance In Securities Fraud Suit

Law360 (June 22, 2021, 6:51 PM EDT) -- A former chief financial officer of MiMedx Group Inc. has asked to be excused from a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission lawsuit targeting him and two former company executives who were convicted in a parallel criminal case, saying he was unaware of a multipronged scheme to falsely inflate the biotech company's revenue by $9.5 million. Former CFO Michael J. Senken told a New York federal court on Monday that former CEO Parker Petit and former chief operating officer William Taylor, who were convicted in November, hid their use of secret agreements with four distributors in 2015 to ship more MiMedx products...

