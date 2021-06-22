Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Uber Can't Rely On Prop 22 To Kill Misclassification Claims

Law360 (June 22, 2021, 7:20 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge declined Tuesday to toss most of a putative class action accusing Uber of misclassifying its Uber Eats drivers as independent contractors, saying both parties fell short of making definitive arguments on a central question of whether the state's recent enactment of Proposition 22 "abates" — or effectively precludes — all claims.

With both sides failing to persuade her, U.S. District Judge Phyllis J. Hamilton said she was denying Uber's motion to dismiss "to the extent it is premised on abatement" but doing so without prejudice while preserving the company's chance to raise the argument down the road on...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!