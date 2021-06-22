Uber Can't Rely On Prop 22 To Kill Misclassification Claims

Law360 (June 22, 2021, 7:20 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge declined Tuesday to toss most of a putative class action accusing Uber of misclassifying its Uber Eats drivers as independent contractors, saying both parties fell short of making definitive arguments on a central question of whether the state's recent enactment of Proposition 22 "abates" — or effectively precludes — all claims. With both sides failing to persuade her, U.S. District Judge Phyllis J. Hamilton said she was denying Uber's motion to dismiss "to the extent it is premised on abatement" but doing so without prejudice while preserving the company's chance to raise the argument down the road on...

