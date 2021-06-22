Steakhouse Chain Settles With Servers In Tipped-Wage Suit

Law360 (June 22, 2021, 9:09 PM EDT) -- A high-end national steakhouse chain has reached a settlement with a group of servers in a wage-and-tipping action in D.C. federal court, agreeing to pay $679,750 to the 46 workers who opted in to the collective that brought suit under the Fair Labor Standards Act. Mastro's Restaurants LLC has also agreed to pay an attorney fee and cost award of $332,375 in the class and collective action brought by named plaintiff Koly Camara, and will pay a service award of $7,500 to the former server, according to Camara's unopposed motion for settlement approval filed Monday. "Both sides have been strong advocates...

