Employment, Equal Pay Cases Build Momentum In UK Courts

Law360, London (July 9, 2021, 7:50 PM BST) -- A flurry of major pro-employee decisions from the U.K.'s appellate courts over the past six months has lawyers gearing up for more group actions aimed at securing better worker protections across the private sector. One decision likely to spur more claims is the top court's landmark ruling in a case brought against Asda Stores Ltd., which lowered the bar for employees to compare themselves to another group of workers not based elsewhere in the business — a key tactic for gender discrimination claims. In other major cases, the appeals courts have also largely backed gig economy workers for delivery apps like...

