FERC Hit With $234M Complaint Over Edenville Dam Bust

Law360 (June 22, 2021, 6:07 PM EDT) -- Michigan residents whose homes were destroyed by a catastrophic dam failure last year want to hold the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission responsible for more than $234 million in damages, saying the agency knew full well the dam was dangerous for nearly three decades but did nothing. More than 400 Michigan residents filed administrative claims against FERC under the Federal Tort Claims Act on Friday, claiming the agency negligently entrusted private owners of the dam with a license to operate despite knowing it was unwilling or incapable of operating the Edenville Dam safely. They said FERC had allowed Boyce Hydro Power LLC...

