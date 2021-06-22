Ferrari Insurer Scores Win In Loan Dispute With Luxury Mag

Law360 (June 22, 2021, 4:19 PM EDT) -- A United States Fire Insurance Co. unit seeking more than $290,000 for a crashed Ferrari notched a victory after a California federal judge said the luxury magazine that borrowed the vehicle breached its loan agreement when the vehicle was totaled. U.S. Magistrate Judge Laurel Beeler on Monday said luxury-lifestyle magazine Robb Report violated a vehicle loan agreement with Ferrari when two brothers driving the sports car crashed it at a Napa Valley, California, auto event hosted by the magazine. Judge Beeler declined to rule on the amount of damages that might be owed to Ferrari's insurer, Crum & Forster, saying the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS