Accused Bail-Jumping PAC Fraudster Cops To Some Charges

Law360 (June 22, 2021, 2:02 PM EDT) -- A California man who spent seven months on the lam after being accused of pilfering $250,000 from unsuspecting donors to political candidates like Beto O'Rourke will plead guilty to some charges against him, Manhattan federal prosecutors said Monday. John Pierre Dupont has been indicted in two separate New York federal court cases, one for his purported scheme to solicit donations through fake political action committee websites and the other for allegedly jumping bail following his 2019 arrest in Arizona. The government said in a letter that Dupont has agreed to plead guilty to some of these charges, but did not specify...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS