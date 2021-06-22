NY Rep. Backs Oneida Member In High Court Petition

Law360 (June 22, 2021, 9:03 PM EDT) -- The Supreme Court has received a friend of the court brief from a U.S. representative for central New York, urging it to favor an Oneida Indian Nation member rather than the tribe in his bid to overturn a Second Circuit decision about a disputed land trust. Rep. Claudia Tenney, R-N.Y., in her Monday amicus brief before the nation's high court supported Oneida member Melvin L. Phillips' petition to overturn the circuit's decision that affirmed a lower court ruling favoring the tribe and finding that Phillips unlawfully claimed 19.6 acres of land as a trust for himself and his family. Tenney —...

