Kossoff Previews 5th Amendment Discovery Defense

Law360 (June 24, 2021, 4:17 PM EDT) -- Counsel for Manhattan real estate attorney Mitchell Kossoff said Thursday that his client would assert his Fifth Amendment privilege on a case-by-case basis as a bankruptcy trustee continues to seek documents pertaining to his dissolved firm, Kossoff PLLC. During a hearing before U.S. Bankruptcy Judge David S. Jones, Walter Mack of Doar Rieck Kaley & Mack said he would provide detailed arguments against producing certain documents that could incriminate his client, after the trustee accused Kossoff of "trying to put a stranglehold" on the process with a "blanket" assertion of privilege. "We can sit for whatever hours are necessary … to...

