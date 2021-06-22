White And Williams Adds Ex-Eckert Seamans Real Estate Pair

Law360 (June 22, 2021, 4:35 PM EDT) -- White and Williams LLP added a pair of former Eckert Seamans Cherin & Mellott LLC attorneys, including the former chair of Eckert Seamans' real estate finance practice, as partners based in New York and New Jersey, the firm announced. Sarabeth Gaver and Thomas Infurna joined White and Williams earlier this week, joining a real estate and finance team consisting of 20 attorneys with experience working a variety of different real estate transactions in areas such as private equity, joint ventures, financing and lending. "Sarabeth and Tom bring tremendous experience to our growing real estate and finance practice," said real estate and...

