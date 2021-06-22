Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Teva Settles Mississippi Drug Price-Fix Claims For $925K

Law360 (June 22, 2021, 7:25 PM EDT) -- Teva Pharmaceuticals USA Inc. has agreed to shell out $925,000 to the state of Mississippi to resolve claims in Pennsylvania federal court that the drug giant and subsidiary Actavis Holdco US Inc. conspired with others to fix the prices of generic medicines, a company spokesperson told Law360 Tuesday.

Teva spokesperson Kelley Dougherty said in an email that the pharmaceutical giant is "very pleased to put these (price fixing) claims by the state behind us, and we believe the modest settlement amount reflects our position on the lack of evidence for the allegations against us, which we continue to deny." The statement...

