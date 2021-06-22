DC Circ. Faults FERC Policy In Nixing Pipeline Approval

Law360 (June 22, 2021, 6:00 PM EDT) -- The D.C. Circuit on Tuesday blew a hole in the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission's current method of approving gas pipelines by concluding that the agency unlawfully rubber-stamped a $286 million project in Missouri and Illinois while ignoring evidence of self-dealing by the pipeline's developer. The appeals court's ruling vacates FERC's construction certificate of the now-completed Spire STL pipeline, which raises questions about whether it can still operate. The decision also comes as FERC mulls a revision of its 1999 pipeline certification policy statement, including a rethink on how much it should rely on precedent agreements — commitments by entities to purchase...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS