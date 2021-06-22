UK Employment Case May Lead To New Discrimination Suits

Law360 (June 22, 2021, 6:02 PM EDT) -- The recent Maya Forstater case before the Employment Appeal Tribunal made headlines for the sensitive subject matter it concerned, specifically the ongoing discussions on the recognition and protection of transgender people in society. Beyond the headlines, the case paves the way for a bigger wave of discrimination cases on the basis that a philosophical belief is a protected characteristic and could trump other protected characteristics. The Case Briefly, Forstater was on a consultant contract with the Centre for Global Development. She made various social media posts in relation to the U.K. Gender Recognition Act and the issue of allowing self-identification, including...

