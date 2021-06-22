Judge Seeks Alternative To Airing Pornos In Vineyard IP Trial

Law360 (June 22, 2021, 5:15 PM EDT) -- A Boston federal judge on Tuesday worried about offending jurors by forcing them to watch adult movies at the center of a copyright suit filed by a woman whose artwork-packed Martha's Vineyard rental home was secretly used for porn film shoots. U.S. District Judge Patti B. Saris told counsel for homeowner Leah Bassett and defendants Mile High Distribution Inc., Monica Jensen and Jon Blitt that a critical question — how much of the films' $148,000 in net profits is attributable to Bassett's personal artworks, and due to her as damages — "strikes me as a jury call." The judge, who declared...

