Abu Ghraib Contractor Presses Justices To Review Its Case

Law360 (June 23, 2021, 7:59 PM EDT) -- A U.S. Department of Defense contractor facing accusations that its employees supported prisoner abuse at an Iraqi prison has renewed its call for the U.S. Supreme Court to review whether it can appeal for derivative sovereign immunity. CACI International faces claims from three men who were formerly detained at Iraq's notorious Abu Ghraib prison, where CACI employees worked as interrogators for the DOD. The men have alleged that CACI staff aided and abetted the abuse of detained individuals at the military facility. The Alien Tort Statute affords foreign persons standing to bring claims in U.S. courts when the allegations involve certain...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS