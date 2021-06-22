Chinese Drug Co. Chief Must Testify In Tainted Valsartan MDL

Law360 (June 22, 2021, 3:57 PM EDT) -- The special master in multidistrict litigation alleging that pharmaceutical companies sold generic drugs containing the active ingredient valsartan that were tainted with carcinogens ruled on Tuesday that the president of Zhejiang Huahai Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. can't be blocked from giving a deposition in the case. Special Master Thomas I. Vanaskie, a retired judge, denied a motion from Zhejiang, Huahai US Inc., Prinston Pharmaceutical Inc. and Solco Healthcare US LLC to preclude deposition of Baohua Chen, saying the plaintiffs in the case have shown that he is not a hands-off manager but would have information about the product, the contamination and the...

