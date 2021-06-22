Feds, ACLU Move To Mediate Temporary Protected Status Suit

Law360 (June 22, 2021, 6:15 PM EDT) -- The Biden administration and the American Civil Liberties Union asked the Ninth Circuit on Tuesday to stay and refer to mediation a suit challenging the Trump White House's decision to end deportation relief for hundreds of thousands of people. The litigants intend to "explore the possibility of a settlement" that would resolve the entire lawsuit, according to the joint request. Jessica Karp Bansal, a senior attorney for the ACLU, called the mediation a "first step," but said she was pleased the government has agreed to take it. "We hope it'll do something to alleviate the fear and anxiety that we know...

