Groups Want 9th Circ. To Revive 'Wilderness Rights' Suit

Law360 (June 22, 2021, 5:09 PM EDT) -- A Native American environmental group and an animal rights organization want the Ninth Circuit to revive their suit claiming that federal policies on fossil fuels, agriculture and forestry violate their constitutional right to be left alone in the wilderness. In a brief filed Monday with the circuit, Seeding Sovereignty and the Animal Legal Defense Fund argued that the United States was founded on the concept of freedom as political separation from others and that the Founding Fathers centralized the natural world in the framing of the Constitution. The groups said federal policies have caused a degradation of public lands that not...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS