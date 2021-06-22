Claims Court Explains Why VA Can't Revisit Contract Transfer

Law360 (June 22, 2021, 8:25 PM EDT) -- A Court of Federal Claims judge has explained his refusal to remand cases over the planned interagency transfer of billions of dollars of U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs medical supply contracts, saying the dispute needed to be resolved in court. There was no compelling justification used to back the government's request to send the disputes back to the VA, such as supporting statements from agency representatives, Judge David A. Tapp said Tuesday. And the "suspect timing" of the motion, filed before a holiday weekend and just days before a deadline to respond to the plaintiffs, had also raised concerns about whether the request...

