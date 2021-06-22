Facebook Advertisers Denied Class Cert. In Fake Click Action

Law360 (June 22, 2021, 9:17 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Tuesday declined to certify a class of advertisers who claim that Facebook charged them for bogus clicks, finding that they failed to show that the putative class members were all exposed to the social media giant's allegedly misleading statements. U.S. District Judge William Alsup said that the statements in question, which William F. Doshier and his Conway, Arkansas-based website hosting company DotStrategy Co. claim show that Facebook promised not to allow people to create accounts using fake names, are buried on only a handful of Facebook's many webpages. And none of these pages "an advertiser would...

