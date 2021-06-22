Roc-A-Fella Freezes NFT Sale Of Debut Jay-Z Album Copyright

Law360 (June 22, 2021, 10:50 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge issued a temporary restraining order against Damon Dash on Tuesday, prohibiting the co-founder of Jay-Z's former record label Roc-A-Fella Records Inc. from auctioning off the copyright to the rapper's debut album "Reasonable Doubt" as a non-fungible token. Roc-A-Fella, which is owned in thirds by Jay-Z, Dash, and Kareem Burke, sued Dash last week, claiming that he was attempting to auction off the copyright to the classic album as a non-fungible token despite not owning the rights to the album. It urged the court to restrain Dash before he pushes through a sale, claiming that Roc-A-Fella is the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS