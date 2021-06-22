'Black Mirror' Producer Beats Plot Copyright Claims

Law360 (June 22, 2021, 9:20 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge on Tuesday shut down a film creator's copyright infringement suit against the producer of the Netflix series "Black Mirror" over an episode featuring Miley Cyrus, finding that any similarities between the episode and the creator's own film are far too general to support protection under copyright law. U.S. District Judge Harry D. Leinenweber ruled in his 11-page order that writer and director Geoffrey Blair Hajim's "long list of comparisons" between his animated sci-fi film, "Strange Frame: Love and Sax," and the "Black Mirror" episode starring Cyrus fall short of creating a feasible claim of "substantial similarity."...

