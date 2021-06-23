How Conn. Learned From Its Neighbors On Pot Legalization

Law360 (June 23, 2021, 8:07 PM EDT) -- Nearly two years ago, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo pitched an idea for the Empire State and its neighbors New Jersey and Connecticut to develop a consistent marijuana legalization plan that would span the tri-state area. Things didn't work out that way. New Jersey voters went ahead and approved legalization at the ballot box in November after multiple legislative efforts to do so stalled. Cuomo ended up signing a bill legalizing cannabis in New York some four months later. And Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont brought his state into the legalization fold on Tuesday when he signed S.B. 1201 into law....

