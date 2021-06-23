InterContinental Hotels Drops Out Of Sex-Trafficking Suit

Law360 (June 23, 2021, 8:03 PM EDT) -- An anonymous accuser has dismissed United Kingdom-based InterContinental Hotels Group PLC from her sex-trafficking lawsuit against a slew of hotels in Ohio federal court as the parties hash out discovery and a trial schedule in the long-running case. The sex-trafficking survivor — who is proceeding anonymously and is identified by her initials, M.A. — on Monday voluntarily dismissed with prejudice all claims against InterContinental, whose global headquarters are located in Denham, Buckinghamshire, in the UK. InterContinental is the parent company of Georgia-based subsidiaries Six Continents Hotels Inc. and Holiday Hospitality Franchising LLC, which are still named in the suit. M.A.'s suit...

