Ex-UAW VP Must Face General Motors' Bribery Scheme Suit

Law360 (June 23, 2021, 3:23 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey federal judge said Tuesday that former United Auto Workers Vice President Joseph Ashton can't escape General Motors' claims he was a "disloyal director" who helped Fiat Chrysler undercut GM during collective bargaining negotiations, adding there are still questions on which state law applies to the dispute. U.S. District Judge Robert B. Kugler partially denied Ashton's motion to dismiss General Motors LLC's lawsuit alleging he committed fraud and breached his fiduciary duty to GM when he served as a board member from 2014 to 2017. Before that, he was vice president of the UAW's GM department for four years. Ashton pled...

