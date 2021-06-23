2nd Circ. Doesn't Show Hand In $150M Venezuelan Bond Case

Law360 (June 23, 2021, 10:32 PM EDT) -- A Second Circuit panel weighing whether to uphold a ruling enforcing a defaulted Venezuelan bond worth nearly $150 million appeared to keep an open mind during a Wednesday hearing when considering arguments from a unit of Venezuela's state-owned oil company that it would effectively be forced to flout U.S. sanctions if the ruling is upheld. Hogan Lovells' Matt Ducharme urged the panel during the hearing to overturn the ruling issued by U.S. District Judge Louis L. Stanton last year in which he concluded that as guarantor of the bond in question, Petroléos de Venezuela SA subsidiary PDVSA Petróleo SA, had waived all of its defenses...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS