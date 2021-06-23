Uber Drivers Point To 2019 Ruling To Fight Arbitration

Law360 (June 23, 2021, 6:17 PM EDT) -- Two Uber drivers leading a proposed class action over worker classification fought Wednesday against the ride-share company's bid to force each driver into individual arbitration, citing a 2019 U.S. Supreme Court decision that said transportation workers engaged in interstate commerce are exempt from the Federal Arbitration Act. Lead plaintiffs Kathleen Short and Harold White, who both drive for Uber Technologies Inc. in Florida, pointed to the ruling in New Prime Inc. v. Oliveira, in which the Supreme Court said an exemption in the FAA for interstate transportation workers applies to all such workers whether they're classified as employees or independent contractors....

