Sen. Seeks Tech Giants' Plans For Connected Device Data

Law360 (June 23, 2021, 5:21 PM EDT) -- Sen. Amy Klobuchar has asked the heads of Google and Amazon for more information about the companies' smart speakers and other connected devices over concerns about competition and how they use data collected by the products. Klobuchar, a Minnesota Democrat and chair of the Senate's antitrust subcommittee, sent a letter Tuesday to Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai and Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, following up on a congressional hearing last week focused on internet-connected home technologies. Google and Amazon both sent representatives to the hearing and Klobuchar said in the letter their testimony "raised profound concerns" that the companies are using their power...

