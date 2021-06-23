Blackjack Suits Against Wynn, MGM Go Bust In Mass. Court

Law360 (June 23, 2021, 12:28 PM EDT) -- Massachusetts' top court on Wednesday dealt a loss to blackjack players claiming Wynn Resorts Ltd. and MGM casinos cheated them of winnings, finding that the gamblers knew the rules and the stakes when they placed their bets. The Supreme Judicial Court ruled on a pair of suits filed by players who say they were playing blackjack under rules that entitled them to 3:2 payouts in the event of a blackjack because they were more favorable to the house. Wynn's Encore Boston Harbor Resort and the MGM in Springfield, Massachusetts instead allegedly shelled out only 6:5, which the gamblers say left them...

